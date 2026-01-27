Kazakh President expresses support for Israel on Holocaust Remembrance Day

In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan deeply honors the memory of millions of innocent victims who died during the Holocaust.

The Head of State said Kazakhstan strongly condemns all forms of ethnic and religious strife and violence. The country supports the collective efforts of the international community to prevent such crimes against humanity from ever happening again.

Kazakhstan became home to many Jews evacuated during the Holocaust, and today the Jewish community is an integral part of Kazakh society, the telegram reads.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked over the phone.

During the talks they reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening cooperation across a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately expressed his deep gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords.