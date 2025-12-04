Kazakh President expresses gratitude to EU’s support in education, science, and academic mobility

By sharing experience and investing in technologies, Kazakhstan and the EU are creating a more inclusive and modern digital economy. As part of the Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity, our countries have established a partnership to expand secure internet access via satellite communication, especially in rural and remote regions. We also agreed to explore the possibility of establishing at the Astana Hub the first Central Asia-the EU innovation campus, designed to bring together startups, tech researchers, and digital entrepreneurs. Kazakhstan highly values the EU’s Horizon Europe program and the Global Gateway concept, aimed at ensuring secure and reliable digital connectivity worldwide. We are rightly proud to be part of this process, said the Head of State.

In his speech, the Kazakh President stressed that "people-to-people connections are crucial for long-term successful partnership."

I express my gratitude to the European Union for its consistent support in the fields of education, science, and academic mobility. Thousands of young Kazakhstani citizens have had the opportunity to participate in EU programs such as Erasmus+. We highly appreciate the EU’s readiness to further expand such exchanges. Kazakhstan intends to strengthen cooperation in higher education, including through deeper university partnerships, the implementation of joint programs, and the mutual recognition of qualifications. We look forward to continued cooperation with EU partners on simplifying visa procedures for our citizens. I am assured that enhanced mobility will promote cooperation in education, scientific activities, cultural exchanges, and B-to-B interaction, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and European Council President António Costa adopted a joint statement after the talks in Astana.