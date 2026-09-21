Kazakh President expresses condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
18:03, 21 September 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message of condolences to the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, following the passing of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State noted Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum’s significant contribution to the development of the United Arab Emirates, the strengthening of national security, and driving economic growth.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his sincere words of support to the Al Maktoum family at this time of sorrow.
Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.