Kazakh President expresses condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The Head of State noted Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum’s significant contribution to the development of the United Arab Emirates, the strengthening of national security, and driving economic growth.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his sincere words of support to the Al Maktoum family at this time of sorrow.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.