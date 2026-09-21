EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakh President expresses condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

    18:03, 21 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message of condolences to the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, following the passing of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State noted Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum’s significant contribution to the development of the United Arab Emirates, the strengthening of national security, and driving economic growth.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his sincere words of support to the Al Maktoum family at this time of sorrow.

    Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and the UAE Condolence letters
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All