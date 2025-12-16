EN
    Kazakh President expresses condolences to Australian PM

    09:12, 16 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of condolences to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following the tragic shooting during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Qazinform

    The head of state conveyed words of support and sympathy to the families and close ones of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly condemned the brutal act of violence and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with the people of Australia during this difficult time.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Sydney's Bondi beach mass shooting leaves 15 dead, 40 injured. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Australia Incidents
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
