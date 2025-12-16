Kazakh President expresses condolences to Australian PM
09:12, 16 December 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of condolences to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following the tragic shooting during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The head of state conveyed words of support and sympathy to the families and close ones of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly condemned the brutal act of violence and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with the people of Australia during this difficult time.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Sydney's Bondi beach mass shooting leaves 15 dead, 40 injured.