Kazakh President expands powers of Agency for Protection and Development of Competition

Starting in September, the agency will take on new areas of responsibility, including:

mobilization preparedness,

oversight of compliance with ICT and cybersecurity requirements,

protection of state secrets,

drafting of bylaws regulating the provision of public services.

From January 1, 2026, the agency will also be tasked with:

approving tax incentives,

participating in measures to combat the shadow economy.

The decree comes into effect on September 1, 2025, with certain provisions entering into force on January 1, 2026.

