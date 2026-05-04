Kazakh President discusses AI development with CEO of Sinovation Ventures and 01ai

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recognized Kai-Fu Lee's significant contributions to advancing high technology in Kazakhstan.

To note, the prominent businessman serves as an external advisor and participates in the AI Development Council.

President Tokayev reinforced Kazakhstan’s dedication to a results-driven AI partnership, highlighting a desire to deepen collaboration with 01.AI and Sinovation Ventures. Key goals include launching educational initiatives and projects, which are considered crucial for fostering advanced AI expertise within the country and cultivating a sustainable local tech ecosystem.

The talks also focused on further steps to promote cooperation and implement joint initiatives.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is introducing Gold Visa and forming data-centric model for AI development.