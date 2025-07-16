EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wishes success to Meruert Kamalidenova at FIDE Women's World Cup 2025

    14:45, 16 July 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Meruert Kamalidenova, who won the qualification stage of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, ongoing in Batumi, Georgia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    “The state has always supported purposeful youth, implementing certain measures to popularize and develop chess. You are a role model for the younger generation, and inspire them with your achievements,” the telegram reads.

    The Head of State wished Meruert Kamalidenova further success in the upcoming final stage of the tournament.

