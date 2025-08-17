Kazakh President congratulates Vladimir Putin on results of summit held in Anchorage

The Head of State congratulated his counterpart on the results of the meeting with the President of the US, Donald Trump, held in Anchorage.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the talks contributed to a better understanding by the American side of Russia’s position on Ukraine, which will help find common ground on this complex issue. He believes the Alaska summit was a breakthrough event in terms of strengthening Russia's international position and mutual understanding on the international arena.

In turn, Vladimir Putin focused on certain aspects of the Alaska meeting.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the President of Russia for constructive cooperation in the energy sector.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had met in Anchorage.