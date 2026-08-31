Kazakh President congratulates Kyrgyzstan on its Independence Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that this date symbolizes the Kyrgyz people’s aspiration for freedom, sovereignty, and independence.

The Head of State noted Kyrgyzstan’s progress from statehood to sustainable development, preservation of spiritual heritage, and growing international authority.

The President emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, rooted in centuries of friendship and good neighborliness.

He expressed confidence in the further strengthening of strategic partnership and alliance for the benefit of both nations.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sadyr Zhaparov success in his state duties and prosperity to the friendly Kyrgyz people.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of its independence.