EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President congratulates U.S. on Independence Day

    09:45, 4 July 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a congratulatory telegram to President Donald Trump on the occasion of the U.S. Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President congratulates U.S. on Independence Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his telegram, the President said this day symbolizes the endurance and strength of mind of the American people, their unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom and democratic values.

    He reaffirmed the country's commitment to further development of a bilateral expanded strategic partnership and expressed readiness to deepen multilateral cooperation for the good of the people.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Donald Trump success in his state activity.

    Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday sent on July 1 a congratulatory message to Governor General of Canada Mary Simon on the occasion of the national holiday – Canada Day.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan USA Donald Trump Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All