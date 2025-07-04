Kazakh President congratulates U.S. on Independence Day

In his telegram, the President said this day symbolizes the endurance and strength of mind of the American people, their unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom and democratic values.

He reaffirmed the country's commitment to further development of a bilateral expanded strategic partnership and expressed readiness to deepen multilateral cooperation for the good of the people.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Donald Trump success in his state activity.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday sent on July 1 a congratulatory message to Governor General of Canada Mary Simon on the occasion of the national holiday – Canada Day.