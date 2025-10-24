Kazakh President congratulates Tolkyn Zabirova on her artistic anniversary

During the event, Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva read out a congratulatory message from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Kazakh Information Ministry

One of the brightest representatives of Kazakhstani art, an artist with a unique vocal tone. Your natural talent and tireless dedication greatly enrich the cultural and spiritual heritage of our country, the congratulatory message reads.

The Head of State also noted that thanks to her refined education and noble character, Tolkyn Zabirova earned deep respect.

Photo credit: Kazakh Information Ministry

Tolkyn Zabirova is known for her distinctive voice, blending Eastern softness with the power of the steppe wind.

During the concert, she performed a rich repertoire of Kazakh classics, original compositions, international hits such as Adagio, Per Amore, Per Te, and Vechnaia Liubov, and others.

In 2024, Tolkyn Zabirova was awarded the Order of Parasat.

