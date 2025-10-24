EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President congratulates Tolkyn Zabirova on her artistic anniversary

    07:35, 24 October 2025

    A jubilee concert of Tolkyn Zabirova, a celebrated pop and opera singer and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, titled Omirge gashykpyn (In Love with Life), was held at the Palace of Peace and Accord in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President congratulates Tolkyn Zabirova on her artistic anniversary
    Photo credit: Kazakh Information Ministry

    During the event, Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva read out a congratulatory message from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Kazakh President congratulates Tolkyn Zabirova on her artistic anniversary
    Photo credit: Kazakh Information Ministry

    One of the brightest representatives of Kazakhstani art, an artist with a unique vocal tone. Your natural talent and tireless dedication greatly enrich the cultural and spiritual heritage of our country, the congratulatory message reads.

    The Head of State also noted that thanks to her refined education and noble character, Tolkyn Zabirova earned deep respect.

    Kazakh President congratulates Tolkyn Zabirova on her artistic anniversary
    Photo credit: Kazakh Information Ministry

    Tolkyn Zabirova is known for her distinctive voice, blending Eastern softness with the power of the steppe wind. 

    During the concert, she performed a rich repertoire of Kazakh classics, original compositions, international hits such as Adagio, Per Amore, Per Te, and Vechnaia Liubov, and others.

    In 2024, Tolkyn Zabirova was awarded the Order of Parasat.

    Recall that a celebratory event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations took place in Astana, blending history, music, and reflections from distinguished speakers. The event underscored the UN’s enduring legacy and its continued relevance in addressing global challenges.

    Culture President of Kazakhstan Music Art Astana Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All