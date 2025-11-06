Kazakh President congratulates statisticians on professional holiday

Chairman of the strategic planning and reforms agency Asset Irgaliyev read out the congratulations on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan at the international forum Digital transformation of national statistical systems.

Photo credit: Kazakh Statistics Bureau

In his letter, the Head of State congratulated statisticians and veterans of this field on the 105th anniversary of the statistical bodies of Kazakhstan. He said the statistics service plays a key role in public administration and the irreversible progress of the country’s economy and society.

“Your achievements are the result of hard work and professionalism. Your dedication will continue to contribute to Kazakhstan’s sustainable development,” the President stated.

Over 150 representatives of international organizations, national statistical services, state bodies, and scientific and expert communities attended the gathering.

The official history of Kazakhstan’s statistics dates back to November 8, 1920, with the establishment of the Statistical Office of the Kazakh ASSR. In 1998, November 8 was officially declared Statistics Day by presidential decree.

It was reported previously, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kazakh students studying in the U.S.