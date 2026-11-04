Kazakh President congratulates singer Nurlan Onerbayev on 65th birthday

Minister of Culture and Information Arman Kyrykbayev presented the President's congratulatory letter to Nurlan Onerbayev at a meeting in Astana.

Photo: gov.kz

In his message, the President of Kazakhstan highlighted the artist's significant contribution to developing national culture and art, as well as preserving and promoting the country's musical heritage.

"Your unique timbre and distinctive performance style have won the hearts of discerning listeners. By preserving the continuity of traditions, you contribute significantly to popularizing folk songs and the standout works of prominent composers. Your creative path, marked by artistic exploration, has proven fruitful. You have trained talented students," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote.

Photo: gov.kz

The Head of State wished Nurlan Onerbayev good health, family well-being, and continued success in preserving and enriching the nation's spiritual and cultural legacy.

As previously reported, Kazakh folk song AQERKE was performed flamenco-style at a Dimash Qudaibergen fan event.