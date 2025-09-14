Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Family Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized this wonderful holiday unites our nation around enduring values such as kindness and care, mutual support, and civic responsibility.

"For our people, family is a sacred concept. It plays a decisive role in shaping a person’s identity and citizenship. It is within the family that the first seeds of patriotism, diligence, knowledge, and culture are sown. That is why, as a united nation, we must protect, strengthen, and promote family values rooted in the ancient traditions of the Kazakh people and modern progressive views on life," the President's message reads.

The President stressed that people must honor parents who gave them life. The mothers, who have long been the backbone of the family, deserve special warmth and sincere respect. “Ana—Zher-Ana” (Mother—Mother Earth) — mothers are truly at the heart of human civilization.

He highlighted that people must also show respect for the hard work and noble deeds of their fathers.

"Harmony within our families is a crucial factor in the steady progress of our country and the building of a Just and Strong Kazakhstan. That s' why the state pays special attention to promoting family values and ensuring legal protection for mothers and children," the Head of State said.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all good health and success.

