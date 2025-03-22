Historic first: Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC president

Coventry’s election came after a single round of voting, securing her place as the successor to outgoing president Thomas Bach of Germany.

In her acceptance speech, Coventry expressed gratitude and a sense of duty: "I am incredibly honored and excited to be elected as President of the International Olympic Committee! I want to sincerely thank my fellow members for their trust and support. The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamt of this moment."

Kirsty Coventry delivers her acceptance speech after being elected as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee, and the first female President in IOC history. pic.twitter.com/3BXf9kK0dI — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 20, 2025

After the election, Bach said, “Congratulations to Kirsty Coventry on her election as the 10th IOC President. I warmly welcome the decision of the IOC members and look forward to strong cooperation, particularly during the transition period. There is no doubt that the future for our Olympic Movement is bright and that the values we stand for will continue to guide us through the years to come.”

Coventry’s election marks a significant moment in the IOC's history, bringing new leadership and perspectives to the organization.

"I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC president and also the first from Africa," Coventry said. "I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model."

Her manifesto outlines a vision for strengthening the Olympic Movement through collaboration, relevancy, and credibility.

"My mission to drive empowerment, strengthen engagement, and ensure we remain relevant is guided by the Ubuntu philosophy: “I am because we are.” This principle highlights the combined strength of the Olympic community and our responsibility to uplift one another. It also underscores the close partnership we share with the International Paralympic Committee. Together, these events serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, a symbol of human progress with limitless possibilities," she wrote in the manifesto.

A former elite swimmer, Coventry’s career includes 7 Olympic medals, including 2 golds, and numerous World Championship titles. She has also served as Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport, an IOC Executive Board member, and an advocate for athlete representation within the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Through her KCA Swim Academy and HEROES initiative, she has worked to expand access to sports for children in underprivileged areas.