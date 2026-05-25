Kazakh President congratulates King of Jordan on 80th independence anniversary

The Head of State noted that last year's mutual visits and summit-level talks gave a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the partnership, built on traditional friendship and mutual respect, will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of the peoples of the two nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein success in his responsible state duties, and the fraternal people of Jordan well-being and prosperity.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan and Jordan are strengthening cooperation across multiple areas.