Kazakh President congratulates Khabar Agency on its 30th anniversary

Kazakhstan’s national TV agency, Khabar, received congratulations from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as Arman Kyrykbayev read the Head of State’s letter at the event.

"Khabar Agency has produced a distinguished cohort of television professionals... I am confident that you will continue to boldly raise topical social issues and selflessly work for the benefit of our Motherland," the congratulatory message reads.

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev and Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov extended their video greetings to the TV agency's staff.

Also, Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva delivered welcoming remarks at the event.

At the same time, a photo exhibition titled “Khabar: 30 Years in Photographs” was held in the lobby of Kazmedia Center. Earlier, experienced journalists delivered lectures and conducted master classes for journalism students from the country’s top universities.

Founded on October 23, 1995, Khabar Agency today operates two television channels broadcasting in Kazakh and Russian: the flagship Khabar TV Channel and 24KZ News TV Channel.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's oldest and best media outlet, Kazinform News Agency, celebrated its 105th anniversary.