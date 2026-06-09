EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President congratulates Jordan on King’s Accession to the Throne Day

    10:54, 9 June 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein and the people of Jordan on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, the King’s Accession to the Throne Day, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.

    Kazakh President congratulates Jordan on King’s Accession to the Throne Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, built on ties of friendship and mutual support, will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both nations.

    The Head of State wished King Abdullah II success and the people of Jordan prosperity and well-being.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of his Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President Jordan Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All