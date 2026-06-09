Kazakh President congratulates Jordan on King’s Accession to the Throne Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, built on ties of friendship and mutual support, will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both nations.

The Head of State wished King Abdullah II success and the people of Jordan prosperity and well-being.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of his Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections.