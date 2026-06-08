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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Armenian Prime Minister on party’s election victory

    10:17, 8 June 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of his Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Armenian Prime Minister on party’s election victory
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to preliminary assessments by most international observers, the elections were held openly, in line with Armenia’s electoral laws, and under proper conditions for citizens to express their will.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Nikol Pashinyan continued success in serving Armenia’s long-term national interests.

    The Head of State also extended his wishes to the Armenian people for prosperity, peace, and well-being.

    Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the election results would allow his party to independently form a government, ruling out any post-election upheaval or political complications in the country.

    The parliamentary elections in Armenia were held on June 7.

    As written before, voting in Armenia’s parliamentary elections has concluded, with all 2,005 polling stations across the country closing at 8:00 p.m., including nine polling stations operating in penitentiary institutions.

    President of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Armenia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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