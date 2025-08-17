Kazakh President congratulates Indonesia on 80th Independence Day

In his congratulatory telegram, the Head of State highly appreciated the cooperation between Astana and Jakarta, built on mutual understanding and common values. He expressed readiness to jointly make every effort to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the Republic of Indonesia, thanks to the constructive policies and leadership of Prabowo Subianto, will further achieve great success.

Earlier Kazakh President congratulated India on its Independence Day.