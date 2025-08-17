EN
    Kazakh President congratulates Indonesia on 80th Independence Day

    09:32, 17 August 2025

    Kazakh President congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the 80th anniversary of Indonesia's independence, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President congratulates Indonesia on 80th independence anniversary
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory telegram, the Head of State highly appreciated the cooperation between Astana and Jakarta, built on mutual understanding and common values. He expressed readiness to jointly make every effort to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the Republic of Indonesia, thanks to the constructive policies and leadership of Prabowo Subianto, will further achieve great success.

    Earlier Kazakh President congratulated India on its Independence Day.

    President of Kazakhstan President Indonesia Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
