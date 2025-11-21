Gennady Golovkin to be named World Boxing president

The international governing body for amateur boxing on Friday released the final list of eligible candidates, revealing that Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is now the only eligible candidate for the position of World Boxing president.

Golovkin was expected to run against Greek official Mariolis Charilaos in a vote in Rome, but the organization excluded the latter’s bid for presidency in its final list.

The conclusions of the Independent Vetting Panel, which has reviewed the applications of all the men and women that initially put themselves forward for election in October 2025, means there is now one candidate for the office of President, Gennadiy Golovkin from Kazakhstan. In accordance with World Boxing’s current Statutes, which state “Unanimous acclamation from Congress can be accepted if there is only one candidate for any Office Bearing Position,” it means that Gennadiy Golovkin will become President of World Boxing by acclamation at the Congress on Sunday 23 November 2025 when he will assume the mantle from the incumbent President, Boris van der Vorst, reads a press release from World Boxing.

It added the World Boxing Congress will include elections for one position as Vice-President and two places on the Executive Board, with Golovkin running for all positions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Gennady Golovkin expresses a wish to return for one last fight in Kazakhstan.