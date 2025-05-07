Kazakh President congratulates Friedrich Merz on election as German Chancellor
17:13, 7 May 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Friedrich Merz on his election as the Chancellor of Germany, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State noted the steady development of strategic partnership between the two states and confirmed readiness for further cooperation to maintain high rates of Kazakhstan-Germany cooperation.
