    Kazakh President congratulates Friedrich Merz on election as German Chancellor

    17:13, 7 May 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Friedrich Merz on his election as the Chancellor of Germany, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan, Germany
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State noted the steady development of strategic partnership between the two states and confirmed readiness for further cooperation to maintain high rates of Kazakhstan-Germany cooperation.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

    Kazakhstan Germany Foreign policy President Politics Appointments Elections Parliament
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
