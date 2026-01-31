EN
    Kazakh President congratulates Elena Rybakina on Australian Open triumph

    17:13, 31 January 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina on her triumph in the Australian Open 2026 final, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, the Head of State praised Elena Rybakina’s sporting achievement.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely congratulated Elena Rybakina on her outstanding sporting success — a brilliant victory at the Australian Open. He stressed she once again convincingly demonstrated her perfect technique and will to win, achieving a result admired by the entire global tennis community.

    In conclusion, the President wished Elena Rybakina further victories at the most prestigious tournaments.

