Kazakh President congratulates Elena Rybakina on Australian Open triumph

In his message, the Head of State praised Elena Rybakina’s sporting achievement.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely congratulated Elena Rybakina on her outstanding sporting success — a brilliant victory at the Australian Open. He stressed she once again convincingly demonstrated her perfect technique and will to win, achieving a result admired by the entire global tennis community.

In conclusion, the President wished Elena Rybakina further victories at the most prestigious tournaments.