    Kazakh President congratulates Canadian PM on Liberal Party’s election victory

    13:22, 1 May 2025

    The Head of State has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the Liberal Party's win in the federal election, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Astana highly appreciates the multifaceted partnership with Ottawa and confirmed readiness for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various economic sectors.

    As earlier reported, 8.3 million voters cast their votes for the Liberal Party. The party won enough seats to form a government.

    Earlier, the Kazakh President congratulated Kirsty Coventry on her election as IOC President.

