Kazakh President congratulates Canadian PM on Liberal Party’s election victory
13:22, 1 May 2025
The Head of State has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the Liberal Party's win in the federal election, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Astana highly appreciates the multifaceted partnership with Ottawa and confirmed readiness for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various economic sectors.
As earlier reported, 8.3 million voters cast their votes for the Liberal Party. The party won enough seats to form a government.
