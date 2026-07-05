Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Dombra Day

The Head of State described the dombra as the voice of the nation, resonating in both joy and hardship, strengthening unity and spirit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted its role in preserving moral ideals, connecting generations, and inspiring progress.

The President stressed the importance of showcasing the melodies of the Great Steppe to the international community.

He cited poet Kadyr Myrza Ali Nagyz Kazakh - Dombyra (A true Kazakh is the dombra), calling it a guiding phrase for promoting Kazakh culture globally.

The President linked the celebration to the new Constitution, which enshrines preservation of historical and cultural heritage as a fundamental principle.

He expressed gratitude to musicians, teachers, and cultural ambassadors who advance the art of the dombra at home and abroad.

He emphasized Kazakh kyuis and songs will further warm the hearts of all Kazakhstanis inspiring for new achievements in the name of building a Strong and Just Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, he wished all peace, happiness, and prosperity for all households in Kazakhstan.

Earlier Qazinform reportd, a large-scale cultural program is unfolding nationwide to celebrate the National Dombra Day, with more than 2,000 events planned across all regions.