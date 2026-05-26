Kazakh President confers Dostyq Order upon China’s Zhao Leji
19:05, 26 May 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st class, to Zhao Leji for his significant contribution to deepening the bilateral strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
As written earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.
According to Akorda, the meeting focused on the prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, expanding inter-parliamentary dialogue, and enhancing cultural and people-to-people cooperation.