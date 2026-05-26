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    Kazakh President confers Dostyq Order upon China’s Zhao Leji

    19:05, 26 May 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st class, to Zhao Leji for his significant contribution to deepening the bilateral strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President confers Dostyq Order upon China’s Zhao Leji
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.

    Kazakh President confers Dostyq Order upon China’s Zhao Leji
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to Akorda, the meeting focused on the prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, expanding inter-parliamentary dialogue, and enhancing cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

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    Photo credit: Akorda

     

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and China Akorda Presidential Residence Astana Kazakhstan China
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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