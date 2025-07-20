37 confirmed dead in cruise ship accident in N. Vietnam

The wreck was salvaged and towed ashore on early Sunday morning for further investigation, Vietnam News Agency reported on Sunday.

The ship sank on Saturday afternoon while carrying 48 Vietnamese tourists on a sightseeing tour.

Five crew members were also on board, according to the state-owned media.

Under the direction of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, authorities in Quang Ninh province deployed four large vessels and core rescue forces to support the salvage operation.

Rescue teams are now racing to search for missing people as Typhoon Wipha is approaching the area, local media VnExpress reported