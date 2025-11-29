EN
    Kazakh President extends condolences to Indonesia and Thailand over deadly floods

    19:20, 29 November 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent messages of condolence to President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto and Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul following the devastating floods, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President condoles with Indonesia and Thailand over deadly floods
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    As reported earlier, in Thailand, floods have claimed the lives of 145 people, with more than 3.5 million affected.

    In Indonesia, floods killed 174 people. 79 people went missing, while thousands of families are left homeless.

    President of Kazakhstan Flooding Natural disasters Indonesia Thailand
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
