Death toll from floods in southern Thailand rises to 145

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Friday that the death toll from the catastrophic floods in the Songkhla province alone rose to 110, according to The Nation.

Siripong said that more than 14,000 people are currently staying in shelter centers.

Teerapat Kachamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said Thursday that flooding was affecting 105 districts across nine southern provinces, impacting over 1.07 million households and more than 2.9 million people.

Emergency response teams have been sent to assist with evacuations, deliver food and water, and provide mobile kitchens, water purification units, and rescue boats.

Anutin Charnvirakul, the prime minister, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in Songkhla, and the supreme commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces has been appointed the lead official responsible for managing the emergency response.