Kazakh President condoles with India over deadly plane crash

The Kazakh President extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured sooner recovery.

As earlier reported, the plane with 242 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff in India. The flight, AI171, was bound for the United Kingdom, London, Gatwick Airport. The crash occurred about five minutes after takeoff. There were 169 Indian nationals on the flight, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.

There are no reports about nationals of Kazakhstan on board the crashed plane.