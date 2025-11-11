Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers condolences to President of Türkiye
22:18, 11 November 2025
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram expressing sincere condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the casualties following the Turkish military plane crash, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was deeply saddened by the news of the numerous casualties in the Turkish military aircraft crash. The Head of State extended sincere condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the fraternal Turkish people.
As previously reported, a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.