Pope Francis will always be remembered as a great pastor of peace – President Tokayev

It was with profound sorrow that the President received the news about passing of Pope Francis, the press service of Akorda says.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Pontiff was an extraordinary spiritual leader who spared no effort to promoting the noble ideals of humanism, justice and compassion.

“I warmly recall my meetings with Pope and his historic apostolic visit to Kazakhstan in 2022, which stood as a powerful symbol of tolerance and mutual understanding. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a great pastor of peace and tireless advocate for interfaith dialogue and harmony,” the Kazakh President posted on X.

In September 2022, Pope Francis paid a state visit to Kazakhstan, during which he met with the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. As part of the visit, Pope Francis participated in the VII Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders and celebrated Holy Mass in Astana. In January 2024, at the invitation of Pope Francis, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid his first official visit to the Vatican.