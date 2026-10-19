Kazakh President commends épée fencing team on historic triumph at World Cup

According to the Head of State, this triumph marks a historic milestone, elevating Kazakh athletes to the No. 1 spot in the International Fencing Federation (FIE) team world rankings for the first time.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the team continued success under the National Flag of Kazakhstan at the world's most prestigious sports competitions.

As Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan claimed gold in the men’s team event at the 2026 Senior Épée World Cup in Casablanca, defeating Russia 45–40 in the final.