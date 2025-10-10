EN
    Kazakh President calls to make CIS a 'space of creation and progress, new ideas and opportunities'

    15:28, 10 October 2025

    At the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of strengthening the CIS's reputation and authority on the world stage. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is a consistent supporter of intensifying the Commonwealth's international contacts, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    "As you remember, in 2023, the CIS Observer and Partner institutions were established at the suggestion of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I am pleased to note that this initiative is yielding initial positive results. Today, we will decide to grant Observer status to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This event will open a new page in the history of interaction between Eurasian regional structures. Furthermore, we are establishing the "CIS Plus" interaction format, which Kazakhstan proposed during the Moscow summit. I am confident that this step will also strengthen the CIS's role on the international stage," the President said.

    Concluding his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Council's decision for Turkmenistan to chair the CIS in 2026.

    "I congratulate President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow on this important and honorable mission. We share a common goal: to transform the Commonwealth into a space of creation and progress, new ideas and opportunities. I am confident that through joint efforts we can strengthen the CIS as a dynamic, effective, and forward-looking international organization," the Head of State concluded.

    Earlier, President Tokayev stated that “productive trade-economic cooperation is possible only when there are actively functioning transport corridors” during the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
