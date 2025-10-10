Kazakh President calls to make CIS a 'space of creation and progress, new ideas and opportunities'
At the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of strengthening the CIS's reputation and authority on the world stage. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is a consistent supporter of intensifying the Commonwealth's international contacts, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
"As you remember, in 2023, the CIS Observer and Partner institutions were established at the suggestion of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I am pleased to note that this initiative is yielding initial positive results. Today, we will decide to grant Observer status to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This event will open a new page in the history of interaction between Eurasian regional structures. Furthermore, we are establishing the "CIS Plus" interaction format, which Kazakhstan proposed during the Moscow summit. I am confident that this step will also strengthen the CIS's role on the international stage," the President said.
Concluding his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Council's decision for Turkmenistan to chair the CIS in 2026.
"I congratulate President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow on this important and honorable mission. We share a common goal: to transform the Commonwealth into a space of creation and progress, new ideas and opportunities. I am confident that through joint efforts we can strengthen the CIS as a dynamic, effective, and forward-looking international organization," the Head of State concluded.
Earlier, President Tokayev stated that “productive trade-economic cooperation is possible only when there are actively functioning transport corridors” during the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.