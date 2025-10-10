Kazakh President calls to make CIS a 'space of creation and progress, new ideas and opportunities'

"As you remember, in 2023, the CIS Observer and Partner institutions were established at the suggestion of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I am pleased to note that this initiative is yielding initial positive results. Today, we will decide to grant Observer status to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This event will open a new page in the history of interaction between Eurasian regional structures. Furthermore, we are establishing the "CIS Plus" interaction format, which Kazakhstan proposed during the Moscow summit. I am confident that this step will also strengthen the CIS's role on the international stage," the President said.

Concluding his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Council's decision for Turkmenistan to chair the CIS in 2026.

"I congratulate President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow on this important and honorable mission. We share a common goal: to transform the Commonwealth into a space of creation and progress, new ideas and opportunities. I am confident that through joint efforts we can strengthen the CIS as a dynamic, effective, and forward-looking international organization," the Head of State concluded.

Earlier, President Tokayev stated that “productive trade-economic cooperation is possible only when there are actively functioning transport corridors” during the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.