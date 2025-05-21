Kazakh President calls on OTS states for joint implementation of major infrastructure projects
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the summit participants’ attention to the importance of compliance with the agreements reached by the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
“Another serious issue is the need to strictly comply with the documents and regulations adopted within our Organization. The norms stipulated in all agreements concerning both procedural aspects and political or economic issues, should be respected and rigorously implemented,” he stressed.
Then, the Kazakh President touched upon the situation in global trade, which is experiencing a serious transformation due to tariff policy.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that such circumstances generate both challenges and new opportunities, and proposed to join efforts in key sectors – industry, transport, logistics, agriculture and digitalization – to overcome these difficulties.
The Head of State named the task of transforming the Middle Corridor into a transport bridge between East and West as strategic one.
In his words, Kazakhstan takes measures to digitalize the procedures on the border with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, to simplify transit and modernize logistics infrastructure, including the launch of the third railway checkpoint on the border with China.
He called upon all OTS member states for joint implementation of major infrastructure projects including along the North-South corridor, which will let significantly strengthen Turkic region’s position as a key transit hub.
Earlier it was reported that OTS Foreign Ministers' Council convened in Budapest ahead of the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The foreign ministers discussed the pressing issues of international agenda, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing cooperation in transport, logistics, communications, and combating climate change.