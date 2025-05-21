EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    OTS Foreign Ministers' Council eyes enhancing cooperation in transport, logistics, climate change combating

    15:18, 21 May 2025

    On the eve of the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of  Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS member states, Kazinform News Agency learned from the MFA.

    OTS
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The participants discussed the pressing issues of international agenda, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing cooperation in transport, logistics, communications, and combating climate change.

    OTS
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the achievements and prospects of the OTS member states in  trade, investment, transport, and agriculture, and outlined promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization.

    The preparations for the upcoming OTS Summit were reviewed and the draft documents expected to be signed during the event were approved.

    It is noteworthy that the event is being held for the first time in the territory of an observer state located in Europe.

    OTS
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009 at the initiative of Kazakhstan. Its current members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan hold observer status.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Vаrkert Bazar Pavilion in Budapest to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The Kazakh President was welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All