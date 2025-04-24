Kazakh President calls everyone to join Taza Qazaqstan campaign

The President said taking care of the Motherland’s prosperity is our common duty.

Since 2024 Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign has been carried out countrywide. It brought together over 6 million people. Over 1.6 million tons of waste were collected, and 3.3 million trees were planted. Taza Qazaqstan campaign is the guarantee of our current and future wellbeing, and this work will continue, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He stressed the need to inoculate qualities such as cleanliness, diligence and responsibility in every citizen of Kazakhstan, especially the youth.

The Head of State accentuated Taza Qazaqstan is not just a campaign, it is a way to the upbringing and progressive education of the rising generation, and demonstration of genuine patriotism.

As written before, the 34th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has kicked off in Astana under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.