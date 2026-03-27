Kazakh President awards Yervand Ilyinsky Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly welcomed Yervand Ilyinsky at the Akorda Palace, calling him a true legend of Kazakh and world mountaineering.

Photo credit: Akorda

“Thanks to your tremendous efforts and professionalism, the sky-blue flag of Kazakhstan has flown proudly atop the most inaccessible peaks of the planet. You became the first Kazakh to join the prestigious Seven Summits club, and under your leadership, Kazakhstan’s team was the first in the world to conquer all 14 eight-thousanders. You founded the Kazakh school of mountaineering, which has become a global brand, and trained more than 100 masters of sport, including international-class athletes and champions,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President highlighted Ilyinsky’s role as a mentor who raised generations of elite climbers and contributed greatly to the development of sports and public life in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the Head of State signed a decree awarding Yervand Ilyinsky the title for his outstanding achievements in mountaineering, his contribution to sports development, and active civic engagement.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Yerbol Khamitov the Barys Order, III Degree for his outstanding achievements at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games in Italy.