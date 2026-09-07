Kazakh president awards writer Valery Mikhailov Order of Barys

According to the Akorda, Tokayev signed the corresponding decree on September 7, 2026.

The decree states that Mikhailov was honored for his “special contribution to the development of national literature.” The presidential decree took effect on the day it was signed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also sent a congratulatory message to poet, journalist and People’s Writer of Kazakhstan Valery Mikhailov on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The head of state noted the writer’s remarkable creative journey and his many years of work in Kazakhstan’s national print media.

“Natural talent and rare dedication have been the foundation of your long and successful creative journey. You have devoted many years of your life to productive work at the country’s respected print publications, heading Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper and Prostor magazine. A person of high moral qualities and firm life principles, you have earned the sincere respect of your colleagues and society as a whole,” reads the message.

The president stressed that Valery Mikhailov’s works have enjoyed well-deserved interest among several generations of readers and have become an integral part of Kazakhstan’s literary heritage.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Italian Prime Minister Meloni thanked Tokayev for sincere friendship.