Kazakh President awards UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dostyq Order
16:06, 30 September 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei the Dostyq (Friendship) Order, II Degree, for his significant contribution to strengthening and development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Earlier, it was reported, the Head of State received visiting UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei.