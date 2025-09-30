Kazakhstan, UAE discuss military cooperation, technological exchange

The sides discussed the prospects for the two countries’ cooperation in military education and security ensuring.

The Head of State also pointed out the UAE’s achievement in defense industry and drew attention to the opportunities of experience exchange in advanced technologies and innovations.

The President also emphasized dynamic development of the relations between Astana and Abu Dhabi in all fields and expressed readiness for further strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership.

For his part, the UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs conveyed greetings from the President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also expressed confidence that this visit would give a new impetus to the interaction in military sector.