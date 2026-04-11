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    Kazakh President awards prominent scientists for their contributions to Oriental studies

    11:46, 11 April 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to confer high state honors on leading Kazakh scholars in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of Oriental studies, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.

    Kazakh President awards prominent scientists for their contributions to Oriental studies President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to confer high state honors on leading Kazakh scholars in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of Oriental studies, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda. Duken Masimkhanuly, Doctor of Philology and Director General of the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, was awarded the Barys Order, III degree. Ainur Abidenkyzy, a philologist, received the honorary title of Kazakhstannyn yenbek sinirgen kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan). These awards highlight their contributions to the development of Oriental studies, fundamental research in sinology, introduction of new historical sources into academic circulation, promotion of cultural values, and efforts to strengthen historical ties between Kazakhstan and China. In a congratulatory telegram, President Tokayev emphasized that the honors reflect the results of the scholars’ many years of fruitful scientific work. He also wished their families continued success and well-being.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Duken Masimkhanuly, Doctor of Philology and Director General of the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, was awarded the Barys Order, III degree.

    Ainur Abidenkyzy, a philologist, received the honorary title of Kazakhstannyn yenbek sinirgen kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan).

    These awards highlight their contributions to the development of Oriental studies, fundamental research in sinology, the introduction of new historical sources into academic circulation, the promotion of cultural values, and efforts to strengthen historical ties between Kazakhstan and China.

    In a congratulatory telegram, President Tokayev emphasized that the honors reflect the results of the scholars’ many years of fruitful scientific work. He also wished their families continued success and well-being.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored scientists on Science Workers’ Day.

    President Science Science and Research Prominent scientists President of Kazakhstan
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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