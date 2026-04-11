Kazakh President awards prominent scientists for their contributions to Oriental studies

Duken Masimkhanuly, Doctor of Philology and Director General of the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, was awarded the Barys Order, III degree.

Ainur Abidenkyzy, a philologist, received the honorary title of Kazakhstannyn yenbek sinirgen kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan).

These awards highlight their contributions to the development of Oriental studies, fundamental research in sinology, the introduction of new historical sources into academic circulation, the promotion of cultural values, and efforts to strengthen historical ties between Kazakhstan and China.

In a congratulatory telegram, President Tokayev emphasized that the honors reflect the results of the scholars’ many years of fruitful scientific work. He also wished their families continued success and well-being.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored scientists on Science Workers’ Day.