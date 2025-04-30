EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree

    09:24, 30 April 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, awarded Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov the Dostyq Order, I Degree, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President decreed to decorate a statesman, foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov, with the Dostyq Order, I Degree for his great contribution to the foreign policy of Kazakhstan, the establishment and development of friendly relations with foreign countries.

    Earlier, the President awarded Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan the Dostyq Order.

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All