Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree
09:24, 30 April 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, awarded Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov the Dostyq Order, I Degree, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President decreed to decorate a statesman, foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov, with the Dostyq Order, I Degree for his great contribution to the foreign policy of Kazakhstan, the establishment and development of friendly relations with foreign countries.
