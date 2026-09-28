Kazakh President awards Elena Rybakina Barys Order, III degree

The President awarded Elena Rybakina following her historic performance at the US Open 2026 and her rise the top of the WTA Singles Rankings.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President Tokayev met Elena Rybakina and congratulated her on her triumph at the US Open and her achievement of becoming the World No. 1 tennis player, emphasizing the historic significance of her success and her invaluable contribution to the development of Kazakhstani sport.

Photo credit: Akorda

As previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Elena Rybakina's US Open victory as a tremendous achievement and personally congratulated her on the milestone.

On September 14, Elena Rybakina officially became the World No. 1. She became the 30th player in history to reach the top of the WTA rankings and the first representative of Kazakhstan to achieve the top of the world’s rankings.

During the same period, Elena Rybakina received the Chris Evert WTA World No. 1 Trophy, a special award recognizing her achievement of reaching the top ranking in women's tennis.