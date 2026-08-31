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    Kazakh President assigns Vice President with set of tasks

    13:03, 31 August 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Vice President Erlan Karin and outlined a set of tasks, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President assigns Vice President with set of tasks
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Vice President’s office is enshrined in the Constitution and holds special importance in the state governance system.

    Erlan Karin was charged with representing the President’s position in interactions with the Qurultay, the Government, and other state bodies on key state policy issues.

    Earlier, the Head of State signed the decree appointing Erlan Karin the Vice President of Kazakhstan.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Vice President Politics Erlan Karin
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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