Kazakh President assigns Vice President with set of tasks
13:03, 31 August 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Vice President Erlan Karin and outlined a set of tasks, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Vice President’s office is enshrined in the Constitution and holds special importance in the state governance system.
Erlan Karin was charged with representing the President’s position in interactions with the Qurultay, the Government, and other state bodies on key state policy issues.
Earlier, the Head of State signed the decree appointing Erlan Karin the Vice President of Kazakhstan.