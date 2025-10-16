Kazakh President assigns Prime Minister to present economic reform plan

The Head of State charged the Prime Minister to submit the plan for streamlining the progress of implementation of the economic reform program developed by the Government in the public interest by the end of the workweek.

The President emphasized the Government should insert amendments and take measures to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improve the investment climate and stabilize the national economy.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the key parameters of the Government’s economic policy align with Kazakhstan’s strategic interests and reflects global market dynamics and modern economic trends.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Migration Cooperation Agreement with Armenia.