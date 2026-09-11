Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit India and South Korea on September 12-16

On September 12-13, Tokayev will make a working visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

During his stay in New Delhi, the Kazakh president will address the plenary session in the “outreach/BRICS+” format, entitled “Strengthening resilience, innovation, cooperation and stability.”

The visit will also include talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as meetings with a number of heads of state and government.

From September 14-16, President Tokayev will make a state visit to the Republic of Korea at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung.

High-level talks will be held in Seoul on September 15. The discussions are expected to focus on prospects for further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

Tokayev is also scheduled to meet with executives of leading South Korean companies during the visit.

On September 16, the Kazakh leader will participate in the inaugural Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit, bringing together the leaders of the region and South Korea.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan named new ambassadors to Malaysia, Georgia.