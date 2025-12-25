Kazakh President arrived in Zhambyl region for working visit
12:22, 25 December 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Zhambyl region for a working visit, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State is expected to visit industrial and social facilities and survey the progress of the implementation of investment projects in various economic sectors.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported, President Tokayev toured the Astana city industrial and social sites, including the New Generation School Astana on December 24.