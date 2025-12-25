EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President arrived in Zhambyl region for working visit

    12:22, 25 December 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Zhambyl region for a working visit, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President arrived in Zhambyl region for working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State is expected to visit industrial and social facilities and survey the progress of the implementation of investment projects in various economic sectors.

    Kazakh President arrived in Zhambyl region for working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President arrived in Zhambyl region for working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President arrived in Zhambyl region for working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported, President Tokayev toured the Astana city industrial and social sites, including the New Generation School Astana on December 24. 

    President of Kazakhstan Zhambyl region Regions Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan Akimat
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All