Head of State inspects Inclusive Sports Center in Astana
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the activity of the Inclusive Sports Center in Astana on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Inclusive Sports Center is the first complex in the country to integrate sports, medical, rehabilitation and educational infrastructure with accessibility for people with disabilities.
Astana is home to around 42,000 people with disabilities, among which a significant portion are children, youth and people of working age. The Center offers them the opportunity to engage in regular sports, rehabilitation, and social integration.
The Center houses a multifunctional sports hall, a rehabilitation unit, medical rooms, as well as a hotel area for accommodating para athletes during camps, competitions, and training programs.
The complex offers training in 12 adaptive sports. Special focus is placed to preparing specialists working with children with disabilities in sports and education.
