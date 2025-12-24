EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State inspects Inclusive Sports Center in Astana

    20:07, 24 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the activity of the Inclusive Sports Center in Astana on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State inspects Inclusive Sports Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Inclusive Sports Center is the first complex in the country to integrate sports, medical, rehabilitation and educational infrastructure with accessibility for people with disabilities.

    Head of State inspects Inclusive Sports Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Astana is home to around 42,000 people with disabilities, among which a significant portion are children, youth and people of working age. The Center offers them the opportunity to engage in regular sports, rehabilitation, and social integration.

    Head of State inspects Inclusive Sports Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Center houses a multifunctional sports hall, a rehabilitation unit, medical rooms, as well as a hotel area for accommodating para athletes during camps, competitions, and training programs.

    Head of State inspects Inclusive Sports Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The complex offers training in 12 adaptive sports. Special focus is placed to preparing specialists working with children with disabilities in sports and education.

    Head of State inspects Inclusive Sports Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State inspects Inclusive Sports Center in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Tokayev makes a visit to New Generation School Astana. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Sport Education Children
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All