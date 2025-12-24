Head of State inspects Inclusive Sports Center in Astana

The Inclusive Sports Center is the first complex in the country to integrate sports, medical, rehabilitation and educational infrastructure with accessibility for people with disabilities.

Photo credit: Akorda

Astana is home to around 42,000 people with disabilities, among which a significant portion are children, youth and people of working age. The Center offers them the opportunity to engage in regular sports, rehabilitation, and social integration.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Center houses a multifunctional sports hall, a rehabilitation unit, medical rooms, as well as a hotel area for accommodating para athletes during camps, competitions, and training programs.

Photo credit: Akorda

The complex offers training in 12 adaptive sports. Special focus is placed to preparing specialists working with children with disabilities in sports and education.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

