Kazakh President, Armenian PM hold telephone talk

The Kazakh President warmly congratulated the Armenian Prime Minister on signing the Declaration on Establishment of Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington, D.C.

The President said that the signing of this historic document became possible, among other things, thanks to the outstanding qualities of Nikol Pashinyan as a politician with a strong political will and strategic vision of the national interests of his state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Declaration opens the way to large-scale international cooperation in the South Caucasus and more intensive economic and investment interaction between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

He said that preparations for the official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Kazakhstan, scheduled for the end of 2025, are underway in Astana.

“Kazakhstan is ready to further promote political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, providing its platform for negotiations,” said the Kazakh President.

Having expressed gratitude for the congratulation and warm words of support, Nikol Pashinyan briefed the Kazakh side about some aspects of the negotiation process to establish peace between the two states, noting the exceptional and important mediating role of the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Nikol Pashinyan positively assessed Kazakhstan's efforts to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan. He also reaffirmed his readiness to visit Kazakhstan this year to sign new agreements on mutual cooperation.

